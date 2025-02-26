How to watch today's Stade Briochin vs PSG Coupe de France game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Stade Briochin and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stade Briochin will host PSG in the quarter-final of the Coupe de France at the Fred-Aubert Stadium on Wednesday.

PSG are the sure-fire favourites to progress further in the competition. They will be confident of keeping their excellent winning run intact.

The hosts are heading into this fixture on the back of a big 6-2 win over Granvillaise. But beating PSG will be a different challenge altogether.

How to watch Stade Briochin vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Stade Briochin vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

The match will be played at the Fred-Aubert Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Stade Briochin team news

Briochin’s veteran defenders, Benjamin Angoua, Christophe Kerbrat, and Hugo Boudin, face a tough challenge as they look to contain PSG’s potent attacking lineup.

There are no fresh injuries in the camp ahead of this big clash.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

On the other hand, PSG will be without Warren Zaire-Emery and Ibrahim Mbaye, who are both recovering from injuries and are not expected to return until the end of the month.

