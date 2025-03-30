How to watch today's St Louis City vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between St Louis City and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

St Louis City will entertain Austin FC for a Major League Soccer (MLS) home game at Energizer Park on Sunday.

While the hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss at Philadelphia Union, Austin picked up a 2-1 victory over San Diego last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Louis City vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between St Louis City and Austin FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also watch the live action on DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St Louis City vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

MLS match between St Louis City and Austin FC will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St Louis City team news

Rasmus Alm, Michael Wentzel, Tomas Totland, Jayden Reid, Jake Girdwood-Reich and goalkeeper Roman Burki are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their respective injury issues.

Besides, Eduard Lowen will face a ban after the German midfielder picked up two bookings against Philly.

Austin team news

Defender Mikkel Desler would remain sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Leo Vaisanen took a transfer to Swedish club BK Hacken.

The likes of Myrto Uzuni, Oleksandr Svatok and Jimmy Farkarlun are expected to return to the squad after international duty.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links