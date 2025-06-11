How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the road for a Wednesday showdown at Busch Stadium, where they’ll face off against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Toronto has hit a groove as the calendar flipped to June, stringing together nine wins in their last eleven games. The Blue Jays have found a rhythm in tight matchups, grinding out wins with a steady, but not explosive, offensive approach. They currently sit ninth in the majors in team batting average (.253) while ranking 16th in both home runs (67) and runs scored per game (4.26), placing them squarely in the middle tier of MLB offenses.
St. Louis, meanwhile, has quietly turned things around after a sluggish start to the year. The Cardinals have leaned on contact hitting to climb the standings, boasting the fourth-best team average in the league (.257) and producing 4.62 runs per contest, seventh-most in MLB, despite ranking in the lower third in both long balls and stolen bases.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET
- Streaming service: Fubo
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date
|Wednesday, June 11, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT
|Venue
|Busch Stadium
|Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Toronto Blue Jays team news
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|06/11/25
|MLB
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Toronto Blue Jays
|9 – 10
|06/10/25
|MLB
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Toronto Blue Jays
|4 – 5
|03/15/25
|ST
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Toronto Blue Jays
|9 – 5
|02/25/25
|ST
|Toronto Blue Jays
|St. Louis Cardinals
|3 – 2
|09/15/24
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|St. Louis Cardinals
|3 – 2