How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the road for a Wednesday showdown at Busch Stadium, where they’ll face off against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Toronto has hit a groove as the calendar flipped to June, stringing together nine wins in their last eleven games. The Blue Jays have found a rhythm in tight matchups, grinding out wins with a steady, but not explosive, offensive approach. They currently sit ninth in the majors in team batting average (.253) while ranking 16th in both home runs (67) and runs scored per game (4.26), placing them squarely in the middle tier of MLB offenses.

St. Louis, meanwhile, has quietly turned things around after a sluggish start to the year. The Cardinals have leaned on contact hitting to climb the standings, boasting the fourth-best team average in the league (.257) and producing 4.62 runs per contest, seventh-most in MLB, despite ranking in the lower third in both long balls and stolen bases.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateWednesday, June 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT
VenueBusch Stadium
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
06/11/25MLBSt. Louis CardinalsToronto Blue Jays9 – 10
06/10/25MLBSt. Louis CardinalsToronto Blue Jays4 – 5
03/15/25STSt. Louis CardinalsToronto Blue Jays9 – 5
02/25/25STToronto Blue JaysSt. Louis Cardinals3 – 2
09/15/24MLBToronto Blue JaysSt. Louis Cardinals3 – 2
