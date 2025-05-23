How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Something’s got to give on Friday night as two skidding teams go head-to-head at Busch Stadium, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24) and St. Louis Cardinals (27-23) both looking to snap two-game losing streaks and recapture some midseason momentum.

Arizona, sitting fourth in the NL West, heads into the series after dropping the final two contests of a tough three-game set against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, St. Louis is looking to rebound after coming up short in a series against the Detroit Tigers, though they still hold second place in the competitive NL Central.

The Diamondbacks will be leaning on the bat of Corbin Carroll, who’s been their go-to slugger this season. Carroll leads the club with 15 home runs, fifth-most in the majors, and ranks 14th in RBIs. He brings a modest three-game hitting streak into Friday's matchup, though he's batting just .190 over his last five appearances, with a triple, a homer, and three RBIs to show for it.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Apple TV+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Friday, May 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

St. Louis Cardinals team news

The Cardinals’ offense is spearheaded by Lars Nootbaar, who leads the club with seven homers, ranking 70th across the league. Though his RBI total is middle-of-the-pack (67th), his timely hits have been valuable. Brendan Donovan currently boasts the highest average on the team at .323, providing a reliable presence at the top of the lineup. He’s yet to flash major power this year but continues to drive in runs consistently.

Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has chipped in with 10 doubles and five home runs while hitting .242, and catcher Willson Contreras leads the team in RBIs with 28, providing key run production in the heart of the order.

On the mound, St. Louis will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas, who’s put together a solid campaign thus far. Sporting a 3-2 record and a 3.77 ERA through nine starts, Mikolas is coming off an impressive outing against the Royals in which he tossed six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo continues to be a steady force at the plate, pacing the team with a .306 average. He’s been on fire lately, stringing together hits in nine consecutive games and slashing .333 across his last 10, with five doubles, a homer, four walks, and seven runs driven in. Josh Naylor has added consistency with a .290 average, 12 doubles, and five long balls, while Eugenio Suárez leads the team in RBIs with 38.

Arizona hands the ball to Zac Gallen for the series opener, but the right-hander has been searching for answers in 2024. With a 3-5 record and a bloated 5.14 ERA over 10 starts, Gallen has yet to find the rhythm that once made him the staff ace. His most recent outing came on May 17 against the Rockies.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, May 23 First-Pitch Time 8:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Miles Mikolas Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks) Zac Gallen TV Channel Apple TV+ Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, May 24 First-Pitch Time 2:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Matthew Liberatore Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks) Merrill Kelly TV Channel FDSMW and ARID Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, May 25 First-Pitch Time 2:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Sonny Gray Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks) Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel FDSMW and ARID Livestream Fubo

St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record