How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Something’s got to give on Friday night as two skidding teams go head-to-head at Busch Stadium, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24) and St. Louis Cardinals (27-23) both looking to snap two-game losing streaks and recapture some midseason momentum.
Arizona, sitting fourth in the NL West, heads into the series after dropping the final two contests of a tough three-game set against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, St. Louis is looking to rebound after coming up short in a series against the Detroit Tigers, though they still hold second place in the competitive NL Central.
The Diamondbacks will be leaning on the bat of Corbin Carroll, who’s been their go-to slugger this season. Carroll leads the club with 15 home runs, fifth-most in the majors, and ranks 14th in RBIs. He brings a modest three-game hitting streak into Friday's matchup, though he's batting just .190 over his last five appearances, with a triple, a homer, and three RBIs to show for it.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: Apple TV+
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Date
Friday, May 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT
Venue
Busch Stadium
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players
St. Louis Cardinals team news
The Cardinals’ offense is spearheaded by Lars Nootbaar, who leads the club with seven homers, ranking 70th across the league. Though his RBI total is middle-of-the-pack (67th), his timely hits have been valuable. Brendan Donovan currently boasts the highest average on the team at .323, providing a reliable presence at the top of the lineup. He’s yet to flash major power this year but continues to drive in runs consistently.
Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has chipped in with 10 doubles and five home runs while hitting .242, and catcher Willson Contreras leads the team in RBIs with 28, providing key run production in the heart of the order.
On the mound, St. Louis will counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas, who’s put together a solid campaign thus far. Sporting a 3-2 record and a 3.77 ERA through nine starts, Mikolas is coming off an impressive outing against the Royals in which he tossed six scoreless innings and gave up only two hits.
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo continues to be a steady force at the plate, pacing the team with a .306 average. He’s been on fire lately, stringing together hits in nine consecutive games and slashing .333 across his last 10, with five doubles, a homer, four walks, and seven runs driven in. Josh Naylor has added consistency with a .290 average, 12 doubles, and five long balls, while Eugenio Suárez leads the team in RBIs with 38.
Arizona hands the ball to Zac Gallen for the series opener, but the right-hander has been searching for answers in 2024. With a 3-5 record and a bloated 5.14 ERA over 10 starts, Gallen has yet to find the rhythm that once made him the staff ace. His most recent outing came on May 17 against the Rockies.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Friday, May 23
First-Pitch Time
8:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Miles Mikolas
Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)
Zac Gallen
TV Channel
Apple TV+
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, May 24
First-Pitch Time
2:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Matthew Liberatore
Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)
Merrill Kelly
TV Channel
FDSMW and ARID
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, May 25
First-Pitch Time
2:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Sonny Gray
Starting Pitcher (Diamondbacks)
Brandon Pfaadt
TV Channel
FDSMW and ARID
Livestream
|Fubo
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/24/24
MLB
St.Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks
5 – 1
04/24/24
MLB
St.Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks
1 – 14
04/23/24
MLB
St.Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks
5 – 3
04/15/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
St.Louis Cardinals
5 – 0
04/14/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
St.Louis Cardinals
4 – 2