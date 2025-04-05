How to watch today's St Johnstone vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will take on St Johnstone in an away game at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Bhoys last subjected Hearts to a 3-0 defeat, while the bottom-placed hosts are coming into the tie on the back of a 3-0 loss at Hibernian.

How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

St Johnstone vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership McDiarmid Park

The Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic will be played at McDiarmid Park in Perth, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, April 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St Johnstone team news

The Saints will miss Uche Ikpeazu, Sam McClelland and Bozo Mikulic due to injuries, with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Manager Simo Valakari will once again place his hopes on forward Makenzie Kirk, among others in attack.

Celtic team news

As Kasper Schmeichel remains in doubt after sustaining a knock while on Denmark duty, Viljami Sinisalo could continue to deputise in goal following his league debut in the Hearts win.

Liam Scales' possible absence due to a head injury would see Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki paired at center-back, with Daizen Maeda leading the line of attack.

