How to watch today's St Etienne vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news

Paris Saint-Germain could seal the Ligue 1 title this weekend if they claim victory at Saint-Étienne on Saturday and results elsewhere fall in their favor.

Luis Enrique's side remains in contention for an unprecedented quadruple and should have their second piece of silverware wrapped up before their Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa next week.

Saint-Étienne, meanwhile, finds itself in deep trouble, sitting in the bottom two and staring at automatic relegation despite replacing Olivier Dall’Oglio with Eirik Horneland mid-season. They may still receive three points from their abandoned match against Montpellier, where they led 2-0 before crowd trouble halted play.

PSG heads into the weekend 19 points clear at the summit, and should Marseille falter against Reims, a win at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard would confirm them as champions. Before their European showdown with Villa, they will also contest the Coupe de France semi-final against Dunkerque in midweek.

How to watch Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Saint-Etienne vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Geoffroy Guichard

This Ligue 1 match will be played at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with kick-off at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Saint-Etienne team news

For the hosts, Lucas Stassin remains their biggest attacking threat, having netted four times in his last three outings, including a brace in the halted clash with Montpellier.

Dylan Batubinsika returns from suspension, but Augustine Boakye and Aimen Moueffek are fitness concerns, while Ben Old is ruled out with a knee injury.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

In terms of squad availability, Lee Kang-in remains sidelined with an ankle issue, but Enrique otherwise has a fully fit group to rotate. Goncalo Ramos, who missed the Le Classique triumph due to illness, could feature after scoring and assisting in Portugal's 5-2 win over Denmark.

Marquinhos, fresh off a tough 4-1 loss to Argentina with Brazil, could make history this weekend by becoming the first player to win Ligue 1 ten times if PSG clinches the title.

