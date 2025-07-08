How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The LA Lakers are set to lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at Chase Center in their final outing of the California Classic NBA Summer League. Both sides enter the matchup with identical 1-1 records from their first two games.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

After a rough ending on Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs’ summer league squad bounced back with a narrow 90-88 win over the Golden State Warriors, and they did it without either of their high-profile rookies. Dylan Harper missed his second straight game due to a groin strain, while Carter Bryant was a last-minute scratch for rest. Spurs fans hoping to see the new lottery duo in action will have to wait until the lights come on in Las Vegas.

The name on everyone's lips after the weekend? Jones-Garcia. The versatile forward turned heads with a well-rounded performance. He brings to mind a more assertive Harrison Barnes — a reliable three-point stroke, clever finishing in the lane, and solid defensive instincts. That said, his handle needs tightening. He coughed up the ball six times but also registered three steals and flashed some sharp passing vision. At 6ft 5in, he's a bit undersized for a forward, but the skillset is there. With the Spurs already stacked on the wing, he's making a strong case for a two-way contract.

Omari Moore is another name worth watching. The 6ft 6in guard fits the mold San Antonio loves, long, switchable, and capable from beyond the arc. Moore scored 13 points, dished 4 assists, and drilled three of his six three-point attempts. The coaching staff is clearly high on him, handing him the starting nod ahead of Nelson Jr. and Cam Carter.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ingram continues to see limited run, just 14 minutes this time, and was once again missing in crunch time. Still, he contributed 8 points, 6 boards, and 2 steals. And then there's Osayi Osifo, a nonstop motor and crowd favorite. He brought relentless energy, putting pressure on opposing bigs, crashing the boards, and wreaking havoc on defense. His night ended after taking a shot to the throat late in the game, but not before tallying 8 points, 5 rebounds, and, true to his chaotic style, 5 fouls.

LA Lakers team news & key performers

Summer League is all about getting a closer look at fresh talent, and a few young Lakers have already turned heads. Chief among them? Bronny James, who made the most of limited minutes against the Heat, putting up 10 points in just 11 minutes, including a slick steal that ended in a highlight-reel slam.

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for everyone in purple and gold. Dalton Knecht, touted for his sharpshooting, has yet to find his rhythm. He's gone ice-cold from deep, missing all nine of his three-point attempts across two games, and managed just four points in 22 minutes against Miami.

One bright spark has been Cole Swider, who's been lighting it up in the Classic. The forward is averaging 22 points per game and connecting on a red-hot 70% of his shots—a serious boost for LA's offense.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's showdown, the Lakers will take on a Spurs squad missing No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, who's sidelined with a minor groin issue. LA will also be without top draft pick Adou Thiero, ruled out due to a left knee injury.

