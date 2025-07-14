How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Dallas Mavericks made the expected move by snapping up Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, leaving the real intrigue to begin with San Antonio's selection at No. 2.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, July 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

For Spurs fans, the wait to see their prized No. 2 pick was longer than expected. Harper sat out the California Classic and San Antonio’s Vegas opener due to a groin issue. But when he finally hit the floor on Saturday, he made the wait worthwhile.

Going toe-to-toe with top pick Cooper Flagg, Harper showed exactly why the Spurs took a swing on him. In just 20 minutes, he tallied 16 points, six rebounds, and two steals, while electrifying the crowd with a ferocious block in transition. Despite shooting 5-of-12 from the field, Harper looked sharp, poised, and ready to make an instant impact on this youthful San Antonio squad. His debut helped power the Spurs to a 76-69 victory, and he didn’t waste any time making his case as a future cornerstone.

Utah Jazz team news & key performers

The Utah Jazz slipped to 0-2 in Vegas play, but Cody Williams put on a standout performance with 22 points, eight boards, four assists, and three steals. Kyle Filipowski added 21 points and six rebounds, while Cameron McGriff chipped in 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a couple of steals. Off the bench, Max Abmas made his presence felt with 10 points and three dimes.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Head-to-Head Record