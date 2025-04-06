How to watch today's Tottenham vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham find themselves in a spot of bother on the Premier League standings table when Southampton visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

However, while Spurs aim to snap an unbeaten run of four league games after a 1-0 loss to Chelsea, it is a worse proposition for the Saints, who are on the brink of relegation after picking up their first point in six games. Ivan Juric's men played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the midweek.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Southampton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, April 6, in the US.

Micky van de Ven is expected to shake off his niggle, while Richarlison is unlikely to return to action due to a calf problem, apart from the other injury absentees in Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso.

With the upcoming Europa League game against Frankfurt around the corner, Postecoglou is likely to make some rotations. So the likes of Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel could be handed starts, while Son Heung-min may be allowed to sit this one out.

Flynn Downes will be suspended after the midfielder picked up his 10th yellow card of the season, while Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Will Smallbone all emerge as doubts.

Among the ones to miss out through injuries, Lesley Ugochukwu, Paul Onuachu and Ryan Manning are unavailable for selection. And in Onuachu's absence, Cameron Archer will lead the line. Joe Aribo and Yukinari Sugawara are likely to earn a promotion in midfield.

