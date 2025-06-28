+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Children's Mercy Park
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City host Real Salt Lake at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference clash with both teams aiming to build on recent morale-boosting wins.

Sporting KC, currently near the bottom of the table, are seeking consistency after a dramatic comeback victory, while Real Salt Lake look to carry momentum from their first clean sheet in 11 matches. The fixture also marks a notable homecoming for Johnny Russell, who returns to Kansas City for the first time since joining RSL earlier this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City remain without several key players due to injury. Defenders Daniel Rosero and Robert Voloder, along with midfielder Nemanja Radoja, are all sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Despite these absences, the team is expected to stick with a similar lineup to the one that secured a 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake are also dealing with important absences. Star playmaker Diego Luna is away on international duty with the United States at the Gold Cup and will not be available for this match.

Emeka Eneli and Javain Brown are still out injured. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni may repeat the starting XI that earned a 2-0 win over DC United, with William Agada and Johnny Russell leading the attack and Zavier Gozo providing support.

Form

SKC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RSL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SKC

Last 5 matches

RSL

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

