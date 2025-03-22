How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the MLS at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

The recent form of these two teams have been poor, and both of them will be desperate to claim a victory this weekend to turn their season around. The hosts are yet to win a game whereas LAFC will be hoping to avoid what could be a fourth straight loss across all competitions.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without American defender Andrew Brody, who remains sidelined for a third straight match due to a muscle injury.

Daniel Rosero, who sustained an ankle issue against DC United and subsequently missed the draw with Minnesota, is also unavailable for selection.

Los Angeles FC team news

On the other side, Los Angeles will have to cope without Olivier Giroud, as the French forward is still recovering from a leg injury.

Brazilian defender Marlon, who has been out since suffering an injury against Seattle Sounders, remains unavailable as well.

Odin Thiago Holm and Italian center-back Lorenzo Dellavalle continue their extended spell on the injury list.

