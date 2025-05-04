How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will take on LA Galaxy in the MLS at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

This is a clash that pits two teams desperate to ignite their 2025 MLS campaigns. Sporting KC, currently 14th in the West with just seven points from ten matches, are aiming to build momentum under interim manager Kerry Zavagnin, while the Galaxy-defending MLS Cup champions-are in crisis mode, winless through their first ten games and rooted to the bottom of the standings with only three points and a concerning -12 goal difference. Both sides will be eager to turn their fortunes around in what promises to be a compelling encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City are in a period of transition following the departure of longtime manager Peter Vermes, with interim boss Kerry Zavagnin overseeing a rollercoaster run of two wins and two losses in his first four matches. The team has shown flashes of attacking promise but continues to struggle with defensive vulnerabilities, conceding goals at an alarming rate.

Midfielder Nemanja Radoja is questionable with a calf concern, while defender Andrew Brody remains sidelined with a quad injury. Despite these absences, Sporting KC will look to capitalize on LA Galaxy’s struggles and lean on their home crowd to spark a much-needed turnaround.

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy’s title defense has been nothing short of disastrous, with the team yet to register a win in ten matches. Head coach Greg Vanney has highlighted issues with attacking cohesion, defensive discipline, and costly individual errors, as the Galaxy have shipped 25 goals in their first 14 games across all competitions.

The long-term absence of midfield talisman Riqui Puig, who suffered an ACL injury in last year’s Western Conference Final, has left a significant void in midfield creativity and control. Veteran playmaker Marco Reus has recently returned from a knee injury and scored against Portland, providing a glimmer of hope, while Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec offer pace and directness on the wings. Striker Christian Ramirez leads the team with five goals across all competitions, but the Galaxy will need a major improvement to end their winless run.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

