How to watch today's Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sporting Cristal and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Cristal will take on Palmeiras in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Palmeiras are heading into the fixture on the back of two consecutive draws and will be hoping to break that run with a winning start.

The hosts won their last game 5-0 and will be hoping to kickstart the group stage campaign with a win at their home ground.

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras kick-off time

The match will be played at the National Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sporting Cristal team news

Sporting Cristal will be without several key players, including Yoshimar Yotún, Renato Solís, Luis Iberico, Leonardo Díaz, Gustavo Cazonatti, Fernando Pacheco, and Christofer Gonzales.

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras also have multiple absentees for this fixture, with Bruno Rodrigues, Mauricio, Gustavo Gómez, Marcos Rocha, and Paulinho all unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SCR Last 2 matches PAL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Sporting Cristal 1 - 0 Palmeiras

Palmeiras 2 - 1 Sporting Cristal 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

