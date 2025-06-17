How to watch today's Spain U21 vs Italy U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Spain U21 and Italy U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U21 and Italy U21 meet in a high-stakes Group A decider at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship (EURO U21) on Tuesday at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava.

Both nations have already secured progression to the knockout stage, but this match will determine who tops the group. Spain and Italy are the most successful teams in U21 EURO history, each with five titles, and their head-to-head encounters are traditionally tight and fiercely contested.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain U21 vs Italy U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the European U21 Championship match between Spain and Italy will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Spain U21 vs Italy U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Štadión Antona Malatinského, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

Both teams arrive with perfect records, having won their opening two group matches. Spain have impressed with their attacking style and their front-foot approach is complemented by a high pass accuracy and controlled possession. Key players like Mateo Joseph and Marc Pubill Pagès have been instrumental, with Joseph’s movement providing both threat and stability.

Spain’s only concern has been occasional defensive lapses, as shown by three goals conceded in their last two matches.

The team will be without Gerard Martin, who picked up an injury in the first match and has returned to Barcelona.

Italy U21 team news

Italy, in contrast, have relied on defensive discipline and efficiency. They have not conceded a goal in their two group matches so far, and their approach has been pragmatic, focusing on compactness and closing down spaces.

Cesare Casadei orchestrates play from midfield, while Tommaso Baldanzi’s recent scoring form adds a creative edge. Italy’s attack has been less prolific but their defensive solidity remains unmatched in the tournament. With no new injury concerns, they will be hoping to pick up their third straight win.

