How to watch today's South Florida Bulls vs Rice AAC women's championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South Florida (22-10) punched its ticket to the AAC Championship Game after grinding out a 58-48 victory over North Texas (24-8) in Tuesday night's semifinal showdown at Dickies Arena. The Bulls now set their sights on Rice, with the conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, with live coverage on ESPNU and Bulls Unlimited.

Meanwhile, Rice continued its Cinderella run in the AAC Tournament. A year after capturing the league title as the No. 10 seed, the Owls are at it again—this time as the ninth seed. Rice dominated fourth-seeded Temple in a 67-49 semifinal rout, setting up another chance to claim conference glory.

With both teams riding momentum, Wednesday's final promises to be a battle for the ages. Can South Florida take the next step, or will Rice once again defy the odds?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Florida Bulls vs Rice NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

South Florida Bulls vs Rice: Date and tip-off time

The Bulls and the Rice will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Idaho Central Arena Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch South Florida Bulls vs Rice on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulls and the Rice on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

South Florida Bulls team news & key performers

Vittoria Blasigh led the way for USF, pouring in 13 points, while Carla Brito and Mama Dembele chipped in 11 apiece—with Dembele also dishing out five assists. On the boards, L’or Mputu delivered a monstrous 21-rebound effort, setting a new career high and helping the Bulls control the paint.

Rice news & key performers

Fresh off their shocking win over top-seeded UTSA, Rice (17-16) kept the momentum rolling, capitalizing on its opportunities to seize control early. The Owls strung together a 7-0 scoring burst, turning a tight contest into a 19-14 advantage before stretching the lead to double digits. Malia Fisher knocked down a jumper with 3:58 left in the half, further asserting Rice's dominance.

Fisher, a first-team All-AAC selection, once again proved to be a nightmare matchup for Temple, just as she was in last year's encounter. The standout forward left her mark on both ends of the court, racking up 18 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks—despite spending much of the fourth quarter on the bench. Aniah Alexis provided a strong supporting effort, contributing 14 points as Rice cruised to victory.