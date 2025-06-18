How to watch today's Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Slovenia U21 and Czechia U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovenia U21 and Czechia U21 face off in their final Group B match of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship (EURO U21) on Wednesday at MOL Arena.

Both teams are seeking a positive end to their campaigns after disappointing group stage results, with Slovenia still holding faint hopes of advancing, while Czechia have already been eliminated after two defeats.

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at MOL Arena, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Slovenia U21 team news

Slovenia U21 enter their final group match against Czechia U21 with cautious optimism after securing a valuable 0-0 draw against reigning champions England U21 in their previous game.

Despite this encouraging defensive display, Slovenia remain winless in the tournament and sit third in Group B with just one point. Their campaign has been marked by solid organization at the back but a lack of offensive firepower, as they have yet to score a goal in the competition.

With no injuries reported ahead of the game, they will look to go all out and pick up a win.

Czechia U21 team news

Czechia U21 come into the match bottom of Group B, having lost both of their opening fixtures, including a heavy 4-2 defeat to Germany U21.

Their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed early in that game, conceding four goals in the first half, though they showed some resilience by scoring twice in the second period. Offensively, Czechia have struggled to find consistency, and their campaign has been disappointing, with no points and elimination already confirmed.

The team is likely to stick to their existing system, hoping to leverage the attacking talents of Václav Sejk and the midfield creativity of Adam Karabec to salvage pride in their final group game. However, the side will need to tighten up defensively to avoid another heavy defeat.

