How to watch today's Slovakia vs Northern Ireland World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Slovakia welcome Northern Ireland to the Kosicka Futbalova Arena on Friday night for matchday five in Group A of the World Cup qualifiers.

Guided by Maurizio Sarri's former assistant coach Francesco Calzona, Slovakia opened their campaign with an eye-catching win over Germany, sparking real belief of a top-two finish. But the momentum didn't last. Their slip-up in Belfast, where Northern Ireland stole all three points, has seen them tumble back behind the Germans in the standings.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have quietly played themselves into a genuine qualifying conversation. Victories over Slovakia and Luxembourg have given the Green and White Army a fighting chance, despite some agonizing defeats to Germany in matches where they never looked outclassed.

Slovakia vs Northern Ireland kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. A Kosice Football Arena

The World Cup Qualification match between Slovakia and Northern Ireland will be played at Kosicka futbalova arena in Kosice, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

Slovakia have quietly gone about their business under Francesco Calzona, turning efficiency into a genuine qualification push. Their 2–0 triumph over Luxembourg last month was exactly what they needed to bounce back from that frustrating defeat in Belfast, keeping them neck and neck with group leaders Germany.

Still, there's a big gap to fill in midfield. Ondrej Duda's suspension robs Slovakia of their creative connector between the lines. In his absence, Tomas Rigo is set to slot alongside Matus Bero and Lukas Haraslin, forming a high-energy trio built to win second balls and keep the midfield compact. Patrik Hrosovsky will hold the base, giving license for David Duris and David Strelec to inject some pace and purpose higher up the pitch.

Defensively, Milan Skriniar and Adam Obert form a rock-solid partnership, with David Hancko continuing to catch the eye at left-back. Hancko's influence can't be overstated, he's chipped in with a goal or assist in each of his last three home World Cup qualifiers, an impressive return for a defender.

Northern Ireland team news

O’Neill's selection headaches continue to pile up. Ethan Galbraith is suspended, while injuries to Brodie Spencer, Shea Charles, and Ali McCann leave the midfield threadbare. That puts the onus on veterans George Saville and Jamie McDonnell to hold things together in the middle, supported by Justin Devenny and Paul Smyth out wide.

Devenny, in particular, has been a rare bright spark, notching a goal and an assist during the campaign, both on the road. Sunderland's dynamic full-back Trai Hume popped up with the winning goal in the last meeting between these two sides.

Yet there is a name worth circling going forward: Isaac Price. The West Brom midfielder has five goals in 15 Championship appearances and looks every bit the threat when allowed to operate higher up the pitch. He played almost as a second striker in their previous clash with Slovakia in a 3-5-2, but even when he drops deeper, he's capable of arriving late and changing games.

Conor Bradley, fresh off a performance where he made life miserable for Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool's win over Real Madrid, has grown into both his club and national roles with startling speed. Now wearing the captain's armband, he drives the attack, controls the tempo, and cleans up defensively when needed. Twenty-eight caps already, and he's just getting started.

