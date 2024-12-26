How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sheffield United will take on Burnley in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Thursday.
Sheffield are the league leaders with a three-point lead at the top of the standings whereas Burnley are third, four points behind the hosts.
The hosts will be confident of picking up their fourth win in a row. The visitors are unbeaten, so they would like to believe they can reduce the gap to the table-toppers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Sheffield United vs Burnley kick-off time
The match will be played at Bramall Lane on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for US fans.
Team news & squads
Sheffield United team news
Sheffield United will continue to manage without defender Femi Seriki, midfielder Oliver Arblaster, and attacker Tyrese Campbell, all of whom remain sidelined due to injuries.
However, the Blades may see the return of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vinicius Souza, strengthening their defensive and midfield options, respectively, ahead of Thursday's match.
Burnley team news
Burnley also faces a series of injury setbacks, with Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, and Jeremy Sarmiento unavailable as they remain in recovery. The Clarets will need to adapt their lineup to address these continued absences.