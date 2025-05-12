How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Bristol City Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Monday for the Championship playoff semi-final second leg. The Blades hold a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead after a dominant first-leg performance at Ashton Gate, putting them on the brink of a Wembley final.

Bristol City, meanwhile, face a daunting task to overturn the deficit, especially given their recent struggles against Sheffield United, who are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the sides.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City kick-off time

Championship - Playoff Bramall Lane

The match will be played at Bramall Lane on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United remain without Ollie Arblaster and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injury, while Harry Clarke has returned to parent club Ipswich Town following a foot injury. However, Chris Wilder is boosted by the return of Femi Seriki, Ben Brereton Díaz, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, all of whom are available for selection after missing the first leg.

With a healthy squad otherwise and a strong lead, Wilder may opt to keep changes minimal, though Callum O’Hare-who scored off the bench in the first leg-is pushing for a starting role. There are no new suspensions for the Blades.

Bristol City team news

Bristol City are set to be without Ayman Benarous, Luke McNally, and Mark Sykes due to injury, and influential midfielder Joe Williams is unlikely to feature after sustaining an ankle injury in the first leg.

Centre-back Rob Dickie is suspended following his red card at Ashton Gate, with Haydon Roberts a candidate to replace him in the back three. Max Bird is expected to drop into central midfield, which could allow George Earthy to start in an advanced role. Bristol City’s squad depth will be tested as they look for a dramatic turnaround.

