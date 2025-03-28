Colorado Buffaloes pro day: Date, time, how to watch and livestream Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter NFL showcase

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes pro day starring Shedeur Sanders live on TV, with & without cable.

The Colorado Buffaloes have made a name for themselves with their flair and unconventional approach to college football. Under Deion Sanders, they continue to stand out, even in the smallest details—like rebranding what most programs simply call a pro day.

This time, the national spotlight shifts to their future NFL stars, with scouts from all 32 teams expected in attendance. Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will headline the event, aiming to solidify their draft stock.

This will mark the first time Shedeur Sanders takes part in any pre-draft workouts since wrapping up his college career. The quarterback opted out of throwing at the NFL Combine, choosing instead to let his game film do the talking. Though he was present at the event, he refrained from participating in any on-field drills.

His next chance to showcase his skills came at the Big 12's pro day—a scaled-down version of the NFL Combine for the conference—but once again, Sanders sat it out. Now, with all eyes on Colorado’s exclusive pro day, the spotlight is firmly on him as he prepares for the next step in his journey to the NFL.

They won't be alone, as 14 other draft-eligible Buffaloes, including wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., as well as safety Shilo Sanders, will also take the stage. With the draft fast approaching, this showcase serves as a crucial opportunity for Colorado's prospects to make a lasting impression.

But just when will all the action take place, and what phases will unfold throughout the event? GOAL brings you all the details to follow the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes pro day.

Where to watch Colorado Buffaloes pro day

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo, NFL+

For those looking to tune into the Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter pro day, NFL Network will air Colorado Buffaloes NFL showcase coverage with expert commentary and analysis of the event.

NFL Network will deliver live coverage, with additional segments integrated into its programming. Fans can also catch updates and highlights across NFL+, as well as the league’s official digital platforms and social media channels.

Fans who prefer streaming can watch live via Fubo, which provides access to major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and the SEC Network.

Fubo also offers a free trial for new subscribers, making it an accessible way to follow the latest pre-draft action.

When and where is the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day?

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET Location: Colorado's indoor practice facility

Shedeur Sanders is set to take center stage at Colorado's pro day on Friday, April 4. NFL Network will provide live coverage of the event, with a two-hour broadcast kicking off at 2:30 pm ET.

Colorado Buffaloes pro day notable players and drills 2025

Headlining Colorado's pro day are Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The workout will also feature several other draft hopefuls, including linebacker LaVonta Bentley, defensive linemen Shane Cokes and Chidozie Nwankwo, defensive end BJ Green II, wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester, safeties Travis Jay, Shilo Sanders, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, and Herman Smith III, offensive linemen Justin Mayers and Kardell Thomas, as well as punter Mark Vassett.

For Sanders, this event marks a prime opportunity to showcase the hard work he's put in behind the scenes with his coaching staff. With both Sanders and Hunter drawing national attention, their teammates will also benefit from the increased exposure, performing in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers on a nationally televised platform.

Per a press release from Colorado, the event will kick off in the weight room, where prospects will go through measurements and bench press tests. From there, players will transition to the Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) for athletic testing, including the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and pro shuttle-L drill.

Once those numbers are recorded, participants will move into position-specific drills, with separate sessions for linebackers, defensive linemen, offensive linemen, quarterbacks and receivers, defensive backs, and specialists.