WATCH: Sergio Ramos isn't finished yet! Former PSG star posts video of training session as he seeks new club for 2023-24 season

Sergio Ramos posted an insane video his latest training session to keep himself ready for any challenge as he seeks new club for the 2023-24 season.

Ramos is currently a free agent

Left PSG after contract expired in June

Has been linked to Saudi and Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish defender left Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with the club expired in June. Ramos has now hit free agency and is seeking a new club ahead of the new season. He is leaving no stone unturned as he bids to get himself into top physical condition following his injury-plagued spell at Parc des Princes.

Ramos posted a string of videos in an Instagram post where he is seen pushing his limits in the gym doing high-intensity endurance and calisthenics training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although there were rumours that the 37-year-old might head back to Spain to join his boyhood club, Sevilla, the vice-president of the Andalusian club, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, refuted such claims. Ramos has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli but no formal talks have taken place as of yet.

WHAT NEXT? Ramos' future hangs in the air and it remains to be seen if he does indeed head to the Middle East. The Spain legend has already hung up his boots from international football but remains determined to continue playing club football.