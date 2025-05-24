How to watch Senior PGA Championship Round 3 Golf: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Charles Schwab Challenge tees off Saturday with Round 3 unfolding at the iconic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Veteran names like Steve Stricker, Steven Alker, and Alex Cejka are grouped together for the opening rounds, adding some serious pedigree to the weekend and headlining a stacked field of Champions Tour legends.
The lineup at Congressional is nothing short of star-studded—featuring 20 major winners, 11 Senior PGA titleholders, six World Golf Hall of Fame inductees, and eight former Ryder Cup captains. They'll be joined by 36 PGA of America pros who earned their shot via the Senior PGA Professional Championship, making this a true showcase of elite experience and golfing class.
GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Senior PGA Championship golf from Bethesda, Maryland.
Senior PGA Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule
Dates
Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, May 25
Course
Congressional Country Club (Blue)
Location
Bethesda, Maryland
Prize Money
$3,500,000
Field
156 players
Defending Champions
Richard Bland
The Congressional Country Club (Blue) in Bethesda, Maryland, will serve as the setting for this year's Senior PGA Championship. Round three action starts early morning Saturday, May 24.
How to watch 2025 Senior PGA Championship
- TV channel: NBC
- Live streaming: Peacock
U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Senior PGA Championship live on NBC.
For cord-cutters, the only option for the fans will be Peacock.
Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):
Saturday, May 24
- 📺 NBC/ Peacock: 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET
Sunday, May 25
- 📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET
Senior PGA Championship 2025 tee times
Time (ET)
Tee
Players
7:56 AM
1
Harry Higgs, Isaiah Salinda
8:06 AM
1
Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover
8:16 AM
1
Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List
8:27 AM
1
Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens
8:38 AM
1
Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey
8:49 AM
1
Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore
9:00 AM
1
Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat
9:11 AM
1
Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy
9:22 AM
1
Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole
9:38 AM
1
Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland
9:49 AM
1
Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman
10:00 AM
1
Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul
10:11 AM
1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley
10:22 AM
1
Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
10:33 AM
1
Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk
10:44 AM
1
Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim
11:00 AM
1
Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman
11:11 AM
1
Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
11:22 AM
1
Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace
11:33 AM
1
Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins
11:44 AM
1
Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips
11:55 AM
1
Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young
12:11 PM
1
Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston
12:22 PM
1
J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood
12:33 PM
1
Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler
12:44 PM
1
Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia
12:55 PM
1
Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, John Pak