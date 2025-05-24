This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round TwoGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Senior PGA Championship Round 3 Golf: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Senior PGA Championship Round 3 PGA Tour golf live on TV, with & without cable.

Veteran names like Steve Stricker, Steven Alker, and Alex Cejka are grouped together for the opening rounds, adding some serious pedigree to the weekend and headlining a stacked field of Champions Tour legends.

The lineup at Congressional is nothing short of star-studded—featuring 20 major winners, 11 Senior PGA titleholders, six World Golf Hall of Fame inductees, and eight former Ryder Cup captains. They'll be joined by 36 PGA of America pros who earned their shot via the Senior PGA Professional Championship, making this a true showcase of elite experience and golfing class.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Senior PGA Championship golf from Bethesda, Maryland.

Senior PGA Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates

Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, May 25

Course

Congressional Country Club (Blue)

Location

Bethesda, Maryland

Prize Money

$3,500,000

Field

156 players

Defending Champions

Richard Bland

The Congressional Country Club (Blue) in Bethesda, Maryland, will serve as the setting for this year's Senior PGA Championship. Round three action starts early morning Saturday, May 24.

How to watch 2025 Senior PGA Championship

  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Senior PGA Championship live on NBC.

For cord-cutters, the only option for the fans will be Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, May 24

  • 📺 NBC/ Peacock: 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET

Sunday, May 25

  • 📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET
Senior PGA Championship 2025 tee times

Time (ET)

Tee

Players

7:56 AM

1

Harry Higgs, Isaiah Salinda

8:06 AM

1

Jordan Spieth, Lucas Glover

8:16 AM

1

Mac Meissner, Brian Harman, Luke List

8:27 AM

1

Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Sam Stevens

8:38 AM

1

Seamus Power, Dylan Wu, Rico Hoey

8:49 AM

1

Nico Echavarria, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Moore

9:00 AM

1

Frankie Capan III, Michael Kim, Austin Eckroat

9:11 AM

1

Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Kevin Roy

9:22 AM

1

Sam Ryder, Jesper Svensson, Eric Cole

9:38 AM

1

Lee Hodges, Scottie Scheffler, Gary Woodland

9:49 AM

1

Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Gerard, Ben Silverman

10:00 AM

1

Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul

10:11 AM

1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, Vince Whaley

10:22 AM

1

Patrick Rodgers, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

10:33 AM

1

Peter Malnati, Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk

10:44 AM

1

Beau Hossler, Harris English, Tom Kim

11:00 AM

1

Matt Kuchar, Max McGreevy, Max Greyserman

11:11 AM

1

Victor Perez, Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

11:22 AM

1

Aldrich Potgieter, Andrew Novak, Matt Wallace

11:33 AM

1

Kurt Kitayama, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

11:44 AM

1

Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, Karl Vilips

11:55 AM

1

Nick Hardy, Jackson Suber, Carson Young

12:11 PM

1

Bud Cauley, Harry Hall, J.T. Poston

12:22 PM

1

J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo, Tommy Fleetwood

12:33 PM

1

Doug Ghim, Brice Garnett, Rickie Fowler

12:44 PM

1

Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia

12:55 PM

1

Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid, John Pak

