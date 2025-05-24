How to watch Senior PGA Championship Round 3 Golf: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Senior PGA Championship Round 3 PGA Tour golf live on TV, with & without cable.

Veteran names like Steve Stricker, Steven Alker, and Alex Cejka are grouped together for the opening rounds, adding some serious pedigree to the weekend and headlining a stacked field of Champions Tour legends.

The lineup at Congressional is nothing short of star-studded—featuring 20 major winners, 11 Senior PGA titleholders, six World Golf Hall of Fame inductees, and eight former Ryder Cup captains. They'll be joined by 36 PGA of America pros who earned their shot via the Senior PGA Professional Championship, making this a true showcase of elite experience and golfing class.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch 2025 Senior PGA Championship golf from Bethesda, Maryland.

Senior PGA Championship 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Thursday, May 22 to Sunday, May 25 Course Congressional Country Club (Blue) Location Bethesda, Maryland Prize Money $3,500,000 Field 156 players Defending Champions Richard Bland

The Congressional Country Club (Blue) in Bethesda, Maryland, will serve as the setting for this year's Senior PGA Championship. Round three action starts early morning Saturday, May 24.

How to watch 2025 Senior PGA Championship

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live streaming: Peacock

U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Senior PGA Championship live on NBC.

For cord-cutters, the only option for the fans will be Peacock.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday, May 24

📺 NBC/ Peacock: 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET

Sunday, May 25

📺 Golf Channel/ Peacock: 3:00 - 6:00 pm ET

Senior PGA Championship 2025 tee times