How to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Connecticut Sun (3-16) hit the road once again for a Friday night showdown against the Seattle Storm (12-8), tipping off at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT at Climate Pledge Arena.

These two sides met just days ago on July 9, with the Sun flipping the script in front of their home crowd for the annual Camp Day clash. Despite falling behind by 14 early, Connecticut stormed back, outpacing Seattle 75-56 over the final three quarters to claim a 93-83 victory.

Tina Charles powered the comeback with her best performance of the season, dropping 29 points and grabbing 11 boards for her second double-double of the campaign. Jacy Sheldon chipped in a personal-best 16 points, along with two rebounds and four dimes, while Bria Hartley did all her scoring damage in the first half, posting 15 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal in just 23 minutes.

Connecticut holds a slight historical edge in this rivalry, leading the all-time regular season series 32-24. However, wins in Seattle have been tough to come by—the Sun are 11-16 on the road in this matchup and are aiming for their first win at Climate Pledge Arena since August 8, 2023.

Seattle, led by All-Star trio Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, and Nneka Ogwumike, remains a playoff contender out West. The Storm also recently added a familiar face, picking up Tiffany Mitchell, a former Sun guard who began this season with the Las Vegas Aces before being waived in June. Head coach Noelle Quinn is now in her fifth year steering the Storm, owning a solid 86-76 record in regular season play.

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun will take place on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Team News & Key Performers

Seattle Storm Team News

Seattle will be without the services of Katie Lou Samuelson and Nika Muhl to season-ending ACL injuries.

Connecticut Sun Team News

The Connecticut Sun finally snapped a brutal 10-game skid, the longest losing streak in franchise history, by toppling the Seattle Storm 93–83 on Wednesday. Tina Charles turned back the clock, pouring in a game-high 29 points to lead the way.

However, Marina Mabrey continues to be sidelined with a knee issue, and her absence has left a noticeable void in the Sun’s offensive rhythm. Without her scoring punch and perimeter presence, Connecticut has struggled to find consistency on that end of the floor.

Despite the morale-boosting upset over Seattle, the Sun remain firmly at the bottom of the WNBA standings. Sitting at 3-16, they've endured a nightmarish campaign and are now on track to become the league’s first team to hit the 20-loss mark this season.

Head-to-Head Records

