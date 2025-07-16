How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders host Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field on Wednesday in an important Western Conference MLS match.

Both sides come in with renewed confidence after strong results in their previous outings, and each is looking to build momentum as the playoff race intensifies.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including fubo and Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders are enjoying a three-match unbeaten run, highlighted by a high-scoring 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. First-half goals from Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák, and Jesús Ferreira spurred that win, and the club now sits fourth in the Western Conference standings. The Sounders are especially formidable at home, unbeaten in 22 of their last 24 matches at Lumen Field.

Team selection is shaped by injuries and suspensions. Stefan Frei, Nouhou (suspension), Paul Arriola, Joao Paulo, and Stuart Hawkins are all unavailable due to injury, while Kee-Hee Kim remains questionable.

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids approach this fixture on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps, their seventh clean sheet of the season, which is tied for the third-most in MLS. The Rapids currently sit seventh in the conference but have struggled for consistency, especially on the road, where they have lost six of their last eleven away games. Their previous meeting with Seattle ended in a 1-1 draw in April.

Key players for Colorado are Djordje Mihailović, who scored in the last meeting, and Cole Bassett, whose recent return from injury has provided needed energy and creativity in midfield. Zack Steffen returned from injury to keep a clean sheet in the last match and should start in goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links