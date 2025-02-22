How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders will kick off the 2025 Major League Soccer season by hosting Charlotte FC on Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting campaign opener.

Seattle enters the new season with its sights set on a third MLS title, having previously lifted the trophy in 2016 and 2019. They came agonizingly close to another championship run last year but fell just short in the Western Conference final. A late 85th-minute strike from Dejan Joveljic sealed a 1-0 defeat to the LA Galaxy, who went on to claim the league crown.

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, has established itself as a consistent playoff contender, reaching the postseason for the second straight year. However, their campaign ended in the opening round, and they now have their eyes set on progressing further. Their dramatic best-of-three series against Orlando City saw them fall 2-0 in the first match, force a goalless draw in the second before prevailing 3-1 on penalties, and ultimately bowing out after a 1-1 tie in the decisive third game, losing 4-1 in the shootout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Charlotte will be available to watch and stream online live through Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Charlotte will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle bolstered its attacking options for the 2025 campaign by securing Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola from FC Dallas. While the duo didn't hit their peak last season, both have a proven track record of finding the back of the net. On the defensive front, the Sounders brought in veteran South Korean center-back Kee-hee Kim, who returns to Seattle after a solid stint with Ulsan HD. The 35-year-old previously suited up for the club in 2018 and 2019, delivering standout performances.

Meanwhile, Slovakian playmaker Albert Rusnak is staying put, further strengthening an already formidable attack. He’ll line up alongside the newly acquired forwards and Jordan Morris, who bagged 14 goals last season.

On the flip side, Seattle bid farewell to some key figures, including Josh Atencio, Leo Chu, and club icon Raúl Ruidíaz. The 34-year-old Peruvian striker, who arrived in 2018, leaves behind a lasting legacy as the club's all-time leading scorer with 86 goals.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte has made a splash in the transfer market, landing Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray. The 32-year-old forward brings a wealth of experience, having previously featured for Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Lyon. They have also strengthened their midfield with the acquisition of Eryk Williamson from the Portland Timbers.

Defensively, Charlotte has bolstered its backline with the addition of Kee-hee Kim, a 35-year-old South Korean center-back signed from Ulsan HD. Kim is no stranger to Seattle, having previously starred for the Sounders in 2018 and 2019.

However, the squad has also seen some notable departures, including Júnior Urso and, most significantly, Karol Świderski. The Polish forward, who returned last season following a loan spell, has now moved on to Panathinaikos in Greece, leaving a significant gap in Charlotte’s attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 2 matches CLT 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Charlotte FC 3 - 3 Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - 1 Charlotte FC 5 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Useful links