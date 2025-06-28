How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders host Austin FC at Lumen Field on Saturday in a crucial MLS Western Conference showdown.

Both teams are level on 26 points and sit side-by-side in the standings, making this a pivotal fixture for playoff positioning as the season enters its second half.

Seattle return home after a demanding Club World Cup campaign in which they lost all three of their group fixtures, while Austin arrive with momentum from consecutive league wins.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Seattle Sounders FC vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders come into this match after a tough 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they also faced Botafogo and Atlético Madrid. The Club World Cup run has added to their fixture congestion and may play a role in squad rotation.

In MLS, Seattle’s last match was a draw with Vancouver, but they will be without defenders Jonathan Bell and Nouhou, both suspended after red cards in that game. On the positive side, Jordan Morris made his injury return during the Club World Cup and could feature more prominently here.

Austin FC team news

Austin FC are riding high after back-to-back wins before the international break, most recently defeating New York Red Bulls 2-1 at home. Brandon Vazquez, who scored the winner in that match, leads the team with eight goals and has just been named to the MLS All-Star roster alongside goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Stuver remains among the league’s top shot-stoppers, ranking in the top five for both saves and clean sheets this season. Austin have a healthy squad and no major suspensions or injuries reported ahead of this match.

Both teams are in the playoff hunt and enter with confidence, but Seattle’s defensive absences and Austin’s recent form could make for an open, competitive encounter at Lumen Field.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

