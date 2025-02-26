How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Guatemala CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Seattle Sounders will take on Antigua Guatemala in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round at Lumen Field on Wednesday.
Seattle are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be confident of getting a win in this mid-week fixture. They have won the first leg 3-1 and it will be difficult for the visitors to get back into the contest.
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Seattle Sounders FC vs Antigua Guatemala kick-off time
The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Seattle Sounders FC team news
Seattle Sounders have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Antigua Guatemala on Wednesday.
Paul Arriola, Pedro De la Vega, and Albert Rusnak scored for Seattle in the first leg. They will be the key players once again here.
Antigua Guatemala team news
With no fresh injury concerns, the visitors will be looking to spring a surprise. However, a big comeback like the one they need here to progress looks very unlikely.