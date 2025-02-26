How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Guatemala CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Antigua Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Antigua Guatemala in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Seattle are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be confident of getting a win in this mid-week fixture. They have won the first leg 3-1 and it will be difficult for the visitors to get back into the contest.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Antigua Guatemala kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Antigua Guatemala on Wednesday.

Paul Arriola, Pedro De la Vega, and Albert Rusnak scored for Seattle in the first leg. They will be the key players once again here.

Antigua Guatemala team news

With no fresh injury concerns, the visitors will be looking to spring a surprise. However, a big comeback like the one they need here to progress looks very unlikely.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last match ANG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Antigua Guatemala 1 - 3 Seattle Sounders FC 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

