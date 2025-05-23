How to watch today's Seattle Reign vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign host Washington Spirit at Lumen Field on Friday in a pivotal NWSL matchup between two playoff contenders.

The Reign, currently sixth in the standings with 14 points, are just two points behind the fifth-place Spirit, making this clash crucial for both teams as they look to solidify their positions in the upper half of the table.

How to watch Seattle Reign vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Seattle Reign FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

For Seattle Reign, the squad is dealing with several injury absences. Defender Ryanne Brown remains out with a long-term knee injury, while veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock and forward Nérilia Mondésir are both close to returning from leg injuries but were rested in the last match to avoid aggravating their conditions.

Backup goalkeeper Cassie Miller is also sidelined with a leg injury and is expected to be out until the summer. Forward Veronica Latsko is unavailable due to a lower leg injury. Despite these setbacks, the Reign have key contributors in form, including Lauren Barnes and new signing Lynn Williams, who bolster both experience and attacking options for head coach Laura Harvey.

Washington Spirit team news

Washington Spirit enter the match after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Utah Royals, where they showed resilience by salvaging a point with a stoppage-time goal from defender Casey Krueger. The Spirit’s attack is led by Ashley Hatch, who scored and then departed as a concussion substitute in the last match, making her status uncertain for this fixture.

Midfielder Leicy Santos, previously questionable with an ankle injury, featured briefly in the last game but left early for further treatment. Despite the injury list, the Spirit have found ways to remain competitive, with Meg Boade and Krueger stepping up in key moments.

