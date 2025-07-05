How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Mike Burrows will be on the mound Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates look to extend their recent hot streak against Randy Arozarena and the visiting Seattle Mariners.

The Pirates came into the weekend riding a six-game winning streak, having just completed a dominant homestand where they swept back-to-back three-game sets against the Mets and Cardinals. With momentum squarely on their side, Pittsburgh aims to keep the good times rolling.

The Mariners, meanwhile, wrapped up a four-game split with the Kansas City Royals at home and have been treading water lately, going 5-5 over their last ten outings. Still, Seattle held on to the final AL Wild Card spot heading into Friday, keeping them firmly in the postseason conversation.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

Date Saturday, July 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, WA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Behind the plate and in the batter's box, Cal Raleigh has been a force for the Mariners. The switch-hitting catcher leads all of Major League Baseball in both home runs (35) and RBIs (74), establishing himself as one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

Julio Rodríguez, the Mariners' electric outfielder, has also chipped in with 12 doubles, three triples, and 11 home runs while batting .249. Randy Arozarena has been a steady contributor, posting 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, and 41 walks with a .252 average.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners in batting average at .284 and enters this contest riding a six-game hit streak. Over his last ten games, Crawford is batting .289 with a double and an RBI, proving to be a consistent presence at the top of the order.

Luis Castillo, the Mariners’ ace, is expected to get the start on Friday night. The veteran righty has posted a 4-5 record with a 3.55 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 17 starts (96.1 IP). In his most recent outing against Texas, he allowed just one earned run over six innings but took a no-decision.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

For Pittsburgh, Oneil Cruz leads the power parade with 15 home runs, ranking 36th in the majors in that department. Bryan Reynolds has done the heavy lifting when it comes to driving in runs, leading the club with 45 RBIs and contributing a mix of pop and clutch hits.

Veteran Andrew McCutchen has been the Pirates’ most consistent hitter in terms of average, batting .265, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa is putting together a solid campaign of his own with a .275 average, 10 doubles, two triples, and a homer to his name.

Taking the hill for the Bucs will be right-hander Mike Burrows, who’s expected to make his ninth appearance (eighth start) of the season. The 25-year-old owns a 1-2 record, a 4.15 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP over 34.2 innings. In his last start, Burrows looked sharp, surrendering just one earned run across 4.1 innings against the Mets in a no-decision.

Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info

Game 3

Date Sunday, July 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) George Kirby Starting Pitcher (Twins) Andrew Heaney TV Channel ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record