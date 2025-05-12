How to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

T-Mobile Park will be the stage Monday night as two of MLB's hottest bats, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, square off in a compelling interleague clash between New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees come into the Pacific Northwest riding a wave of momentum, having rebounded from a series loss to Tampa Bay by securing back-to-back series victories. Now they’ll look to keep the good times rolling and make it three series wins in a row, beginning with a strong showing in the opener.

Seattle, on the other hand, has hit a bit of a rough patch. After toppling the Texas Rangers in a key AL West matchup, the Mariners have dropped two straight series. Still, they remain perched atop the division with a two-game cushion over the Athletics. A victory Monday would not only right the ship but also help extend their slim lead in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Monday, May 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

For the Mariners, Raleigh continues to lead the power charge. The slugging catcher has blasted a team-best 12 homers, ranking third in all of MLB in long balls and 25th in RBIs. Jorge Polanco has been a reliable run producer as well, topping Seattle with 28 RBIs. Across the majors, he’s 14th in home runs and 15th in runs driven in.

Julio Rodríguez, while not yet at his offensive peak, has provided some spark with four doubles, two triples, and six home runs to go along with 17 walks, although he’s hitting just .228. Randy Arozarena has chipped in with a .237 average, nine doubles, five homers, and 26 walks.

Right-hander Emerson Hancock is slated to start for the Mariners. The 25-year-old has had a rocky go of it so far, struggling to find his rhythm across five starts and 23.2 innings pitched.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has been absolutely scorching at the plate and continues to be the engine driving New York’s offense. He leads the club in every major category, batting .409 with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs. Across the league, no one is swinging it better: Judge ranks first in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging. He enters Monday’s contest with a three-game hit streak and is batting .381 over his last five games, with two doubles, three long balls, six RBIs, and a pair of walks.

Veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt is also heating up for the Yanks. He’s racked up 11 doubles, four home runs, and 12 walks while maintaining a .349 average. Though he doesn’t rank high on the league leaderboard in power stats, Goldschmidt has been a consistent force, stringing together hits in each of his last three games and batting .316 over his past five.

Ben Rice and Trent Grisham have added depth to the Yankees’ offensive arsenal. Rice is hitting .260 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, and 15 walks, while Grisham, hitting .276, has logged a double, a triple, and 10 homers on the year.

As of Sunday evening, the Yankees had yet to announce who will get the starting nod on the mound for the series opener.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees head-to-head record