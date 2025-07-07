How to watch San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Yu Darvish is set to toe the rubber for the San Diego Padres (47-41) on Monday as they open a new series at Petco Park against Zac Gallen and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks (44-46).

Arizona rolls into San Diego fresh off a well-rounded performance at home, racking up seven runs on eight hits in their most recent outing. Randal Grichuk went yard in the eighth inning, capping off a strong day at the plate that saw three players log multiple hits. Ryne Nelson took the mound and delivered a solid outing, limiting the opposition to just one run while striking out five across seven innings.

The Padres, meanwhile, couldn't make the most of their 10-hit effort in their last game, managing only four runs. Luis Arraez was on fire with a four-hit performance, and Jake Cronenworth provided a spark with a two-run homer in the second inning. Despite their decent contact numbers, the Friars couldn’t pull through, as starter Stephen Kolek struggled, giving up six runs over 5.1 innings.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Monday, July 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

As for the Padres, Jake Cronenworth has shifted toward the bottom of the batting order, now slotting in eighth while holding down first base. The versatile infielder is a San Diego mainstay, spending his entire six-year career with the organization. The Padres will also be well represented at the Midsummer Classic, Manny Machado is set to start at third base in what will be his seventh All-Star appearance, while Fernando Tatis Jr. secured a reserve outfield spot. Machado is currently swinging the hottest bat on the roster, leading the team with a .292 average to go along with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs. Tatis, now the team’s everyday leadoff hitter, is providing speed and pop with 15 homers, 38 RBIs, and 18 steals on the season.

Though Yu Darvish is slated to start the series opener, it’s Nick Pivetta who will be waiting in the wings later in the week. The veteran right-hander has been terrific this year, posting a 9-2 record and a sharp 3.25 ERA. Pivetta has struck out 107 hitters while walking just 24 in 2025 and was efficient in his last start, yielding only one earned run across six innings in a win over Philadelphia.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Offensively, Arizona has cooled a bit of late, they managed just three hits in a recent loss to the Royals, but the franchise had reason to celebrate with three position players earning All-Star nods. Ketel Marte will start at second base, while Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez are slated to come off the bench. Suárez has been the power source, slugging a team-high 28 home runs with 73 RBIs while typically occupying the DH role in the heart of the lineup. Carroll adds another threat with 20 homers and 44 RBIs, while Marte is holding strong in the two-hole with 19 long balls and 40 RBIs.

Zac Gallen, a 29-year-old right-hander, gets the call for Arizona in what will be his 19th outing of the campaign. Though his 6-9 record and 5.45 ERA might not jump off the page, he's trending upward, with the D-backs winning three of his last four starts. Gallen has punched out 98 batters this season while issuing 42 free passes. In his most recent appearance, he spun seven strong innings of one-run ball to help topple the Giants.

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, July 8, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Dylan Cease Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Merrill Kelly TV Channel SDPA and ARID Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Randy Vasquez Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel SDPA and ARID Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Thursday, July 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Stephen Kolek Starting Pitcher (Dbacks) Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel MLB Network, SDPA and ARID Livestream Fubo

