Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The 2025 MLB slate rolls into Saturday, May 31, with an intriguing American League showdown at T-Mobile Park, where the Minnesota Twins are set to face the Seattle Mariners in what could be a pivotal early-summer clash.

Both clubs entered their Friday series opener sporting identical 30-25 records. Minnesota, currently third in the AL Central, is looking to rebound after dropping a hard-fought series against the Tampa Bay Rays. On the other side, Seattle leads a tightly contested AL West but is also coming off a disappointing home series loss to the Washington Nationals.

The Mariners have leaned heavily on the bat of catcher Cal Raleigh, who has emerged as a consistent power threat. He leads the team with 19 homers and 37 RBIs while pacing the offense with a .260 batting average. His power numbers put him second in the majors in home runs and inside the top 20 in runs batted in. Raleigh enters Saturday on a four-game hit streak and has batted .278 across his last five appearances, slugging a pair of home runs and drawing four walks in that span.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

DateSaturday, May 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, WA

Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Julio Rodríguez remains a key figure in Seattle’s lineup, although he's struggled to find consistency, hitting just .235. That said, he’s still produced 10 home runs, six doubles, two triples, and 19 walks. Jorge Polanco has matched Rodríguez’s homer total while batting .266, and J.P. Crawford adds some on-base reliability with 34 walks and a .251 average to go with his four home runs.

The Mariners are expecting a boost to their rotation Saturday with Bryce Miller set to return from the injured list. The 26-year-old righty has endured a rocky start to the season, posting a 2-4 record alongside a 5.22 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across eight outings. He last appeared on May 11, when he was roughed up by the Blue Jays for seven earned runs over five innings. Seattle is hoping the time off has helped him reset.

Minnesota Twins team news

For the Twins, Byron Buxton has been the sparkplug, topping the team in batting average (.261) and home runs (10). He currently sits 35th in the majors in homers and 72nd in RBIs. Trevor Larnach has been a steady contributor as well, slashing .247 with seven doubles, a triple, and seven long balls to go with 19 walks. Larnach’s production has him inside the top 100 in both homers and RBIs across the league.

Ty France continues to drive in runs effectively, leading Minnesota with 30 RBIs, while Harrison Bader has chipped in with a .276 average, five home runs, and six doubles.

Minnesota will counter on the mound with Bailey Ober, who has quietly put together a strong campaign. The 29-year-old right-hander is 4-1 on the year with a solid 3.41 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 11 starts. Ober has not taken a loss since his opening start of the season and is coming off an impressive outing last Sunday against the Royals, where he allowed just one run over 6.2 innings in a no-decision.

Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins Series info

Game 2

DateSaturday, May 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)Bryce Miller
Starting Pitcher (Twins)Bailey Ober
TV ChannelFOX
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)Luis Castillo
Starting Pitcher (Twins)Chris Paddack
TV ChannelROOT Sports NW and MNNT
LivestreamFubo

Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

DateCompetitonHome TeamAway TeamScore
31.05.25MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins6 – 12
01.07.24MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins3 – 5
30.06.24MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins1 – 5
29.06.24MLBSeattle MarinersMinnesota Twins3 – 2
09.05.24MLBMinnesota TwinsSeattle Mariners11 – 1
