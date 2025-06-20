How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Wrigley Field, with rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong and power-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh highlighting the marquee matchup.

Seattle arrives in the Windy City after a mixed bag of results during their recent homestand. The Mariners cruised to a sweep of the Guardians before dropping two of three to the Red Sox. Still, they remain firmly in the postseason picture, sitting second in the AL West, though they’ve slipped to 5.5 games back of the division-leading Astros.

Meanwhile, the Cubs continue to ride a wave of momentum. Sitting atop the NL Central standings, Chicago took the final two games of their set with Pittsburgh before opening their current series against Milwaukee with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs the Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, June 20, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Kyle Tucker has been a steady contributor for the Mariners, slashing .279 while tallying 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and drawing 49 walks. His power numbers place him 32nd league-wide in both homers and RBIs.

For the Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to make noise in the batter’s box. He’s blasted a team-leading 20 home runs, good for sixth in the majors, and ranks fourth in RBI. Crow-Armstrong enters this one with a modest two-game hitting streak and has gone deep twice in his last five contests while driving in three runs.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs in RBI with 61 on the season, while Nico Hoerner boasts the club’s best batting average at .288. Hoerner is currently riding a five-game hit streak and is hitting .333 over that span with a double and an RBI.

On the mound for Chicago will be 23-year-old right-hander Cade Horton, making his seventh start and eighth appearance of the year. Horton holds a 3-1 record, though the Cubs have come up short in his last two outings.

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle will counter with 27-year-old George Kirby, who will be making his sixth start of the season. Kirby owns a 1-3 record and a 5.96 ERA, but the Mariners have emerged victorious in each of his last two appearances. He allowed two runs over five innings in a win against Cleveland his last time out.

Cal Raleigh continues to be a force for the Mariners, leading the club with 27 homers and 60 RBIs, placing him first in long balls and tied for fourth in RBI across the league. Julio Rodríguez, batting .254, has added nine doubles, three triples, and 10 homers of his own, ranking 63rd in home runs and 83rd in runs driven in. J.P. Crawford is pacing the Mariners in batting average at .294, while Jorge Polanco has contributed solid power with 11 homers on the year.

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Matthew Boyd Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Emerson Hancock TV Channel MARQ and ROOT Sports NW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Colin Rea Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Logan Gilbert TV Channel MARQ and ROOT Sports NW Livestream Fubo

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record