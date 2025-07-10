How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Kyle Tucker and the Chicago Cubs will be aiming to bounce back on Thursday when they square off against Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins in the series finale at Target Field.

After putting together a four-game winning streak, the Cubs have stumbled a bit, dropping two of their last three outings—including a lopsided 8-1 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night. Minnesota, on the other hand, has been trending in the right direction, winning three of their last four as they continue to tighten things up in the AL Central race.

Tucker has remained a steady presence in Chicago’s lineup, batting .286 on the season with 18 doubles, four triples, and 17 home runs to go with 58 walks. He currently sits 27th in MLB in home runs and 26th in RBIs. He’s strung together hits in three consecutive games and, despite hitting just .200 in his last five outings, has contributed four walks and driven in three runs.

Meanwhile, Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to turn heads with his breakout campaign. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .269 with 20 doubles, four triples, and an eye-popping 23 home runs, putting him seventh in the league in homers and ninth in RBIs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins vs the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: MNNT, and MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Thursday, July 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Minnesota will counter with Chris Paddack, who’s slated for his 19th start of the season. The righty enters the contest with a 3-7 record and will be looking to build off the team’s recent success.

At the plate, Byron Buxton has been the engine for the Twins, leading the club in both home runs (20) and batting average (.270), while also knocking in 53 runs. Buxton ranks 14th in homers and 30th in RBIs across all of baseball.

Trevor Larnach has been another reliable contributor, batting .259 with 15 doubles, a triple, and 12 long balls. Ty France has added six homers of his own while hitting .252, and Ryan Jeffers has pitched in with seven home runs and 16 doubles.

Chicago Cubs team news

Seiya Suzuki remains the Cubs’ top run producer with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs, while Nico Hoerner has quietly provided consistency near the top of the order. Hoerner is batting .287 with 18 doubles, a pair of triples, and three home runs. He enters Thursday riding a three-game hit streak and has gone 5-for-18 (.278) in his last five appearances, chipping in a double, triple, and a pair of RBIs.

On the mound, the Cubs will turn to right-hander Colin Rea for his 15th start of the season. The veteran has been solid, posting a 6-3 record and 4.13 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 85 2/3 innings. He’ll look to contain a Twins lineup that did serious damage in the opener of this series.

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record