How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

It’s Game 2 of a four-game AL West showdown at T-Mobile Park as the struggling Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night.

The Royals are looking to snap out of a rough patch after dropping Sunday’s series finale 5-1 to the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Seattle is riding high following a dramatic 12-inning, 6-4 road win over the Rangers to take their series. All three games in that set went to extras, and the Mariners came out with the upper hand in the decider.

Sunday’s win marked Seattle’s fifth in their last eight outings, and they entered Monday at 43-40, sitting second in the AL West—6.5 games off pace from division leaders Houston.

Kansas City, on the other hand, continues to spiral. The Royals have now lost seven of their last eight games and fell to 39-45, fourth in the AL Central and trailing Detroit by 13.5 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, FDSKC

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Tuesday, July 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Royals) LHP Noah Cameron Starting Pitcher (Mariners) RHP Logan Gilbert TV Channel ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Thursday, July 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Royals) RHP Seth Lugo Starting Pitcher (Mariners) RHP Bryan Woo TV Channel ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC Livestream Fubo

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record