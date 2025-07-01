How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

It’s Game 2 of a four-game AL West showdown at T-Mobile Park as the struggling Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night.
The Royals are looking to snap out of a rough patch after dropping Sunday’s series finale 5-1 to the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Seattle is riding high following a dramatic 12-inning, 6-4 road win over the Rangers to take their series. All three games in that set went to extras, and the Mariners came out with the upper hand in the decider.
Sunday’s win marked Seattle’s fifth in their last eight outings, and they entered Monday at 43-40, sitting second in the AL West—6.5 games off pace from division leaders Houston.
Kansas City, on the other hand, continues to spiral. The Royals have now lost seven of their last eight games and fell to 39-45, fourth in the AL Central and trailing Detroit by 13.5 games.
Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players
Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals Series info
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, July 2, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|LHP Noah Cameron
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|RHP Logan Gilbert
|TV Channel
|ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 4
|Date
|Thursday, July 3, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Royals)
|RHP Seth Lugo
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|RHP Bryan Woo
|TV Channel
|ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
|Livestream
|Fubo
Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|07/01/2025
|Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals
|6–2
|03/22/2025
|Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners
|8–7
|03/13/2025
|Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals
|6–7
|03/06/2025
|Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners
|9–6
|06/09/2024
|Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners
|5–6