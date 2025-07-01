+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kansas City Royals v Seattle MarinersGetty Images Sport
Stream ROOT Sports NetworkStream FanDuel Kansas City
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

It’s Game 2 of a four-game AL West showdown at T-Mobile Park as the struggling Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night.

The Royals are looking to snap out of a rough patch after dropping Sunday’s series finale 5-1 to the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Seattle is riding high following a dramatic 12-inning, 6-4 road win over the Rangers to take their series. All three games in that set went to extras, and the Mariners came out with the upper hand in the decider.

Sunday’s win marked Seattle’s fifth in their last eight outings, and they entered Monday at 43-40, sitting second in the AL West—6.5 games off pace from division leaders Houston.

Kansas City, on the other hand, continues to spiral. The Royals have now lost seven of their last eight games and fell to 39-45, fourth in the AL Central and trailing Detroit by 13.5 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, FDSKC
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Kansas City Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

DateTuesday, July 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals Series info

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Royals)LHP Noah Cameron
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)RHP Logan Gilbert
TV ChannelROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
LivestreamFubo

Game 4

DateThursday, July 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Royals)RHP Seth Lugo
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)RHP Bryan Woo
TV ChannelROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
LivestreamFubo

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
07/01/2025Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals6–2
03/22/2025Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners8–7
03/13/2025Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals6–7
03/06/2025Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners9–6
06/09/2024Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners5–6
