How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Seattle Mariners (51-45) aim to extend their winning streak to four games as they welcome the Houston Astros (56-40) to T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

Houston enters the matchup with one of the league’s most productive offenses, tied with Toronto for ninth in team OPS at .734. The Astros are pushing across 4.35 runs per game, fueled by consistent contact and timely power.

Seattle has been even more potent at the dish lately, ranking seventh in the majors with a team OPS of .744 and averaging 4.7 runs per contest. The long ball has been a key weapon, as their 136 homers are good for sixth overall in MLB.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MASN, SN1

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Saturday, July 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

On the Mariners' side, catcher Cal Raleigh is playing like a dark-horse MVP candidate. He boasts a sizzling .259/.376/.634 slash line, has crushed 38 homers, driven in 82, and crossed the plate 65 times—all while swiping 10 bags on 12 attempts.

Logan Evans will toe the rubber for Seattle, and he'll need to find his form quickly. His advanced metrics paint a rough picture, he ranks in the bottom 10% of MLB pitchers in xBA, xERA, whiff rate, and strikeout percentage. If Evans can limit damage early, Seattle has the offensive firepower to make this a high-scoring affair in their favor.

Houston Astros team news

Third baseman Isaac Paredes has been a steady contributor for the Mariners, sporting an impressive .825 OPS to go with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 51 runs scored. While he hasn’t made much noise on the basepaths, his bat has certainly done plenty of talking.

Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound for the Astros, but he’s had a tough go this season. According to Baseball Savant, he's sitting near the bottom of the league in several key areas: first percentile in chase rate, and bottom five in both hard-hit and barrel percentages. However, his knuckle curve has been a bright spot, opposing hitters are batting just .192 against it, with a matching slugging percentage and 12 punchouts to show for it. The last time McCullers faced Seattle, he lasted 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and fanning eight.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros head-to-head record