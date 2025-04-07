+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners vs the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners return home to T-Mobile Park on Monday, looking to rebound as they open a division clash against the Houston Astros.

Seattle dropped a tough 5-4 decision to the Giants on Sunday, despite a strong showing from Cal Raleigh, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and an RBI. Gregory Santos was charged with the loss after allowing a go-ahead run in less than an inning of work.

Meanwhile, the Astros outslugged the Twins 9-7 in their latest outing. Yordan Alvarez powered the offense with a 2-for-4 effort, including a home run and three RBI. Josh Hader earned the win with two clean innings and three punchouts in relief.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs. the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

Venue

T-Mobile Park

Location

Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Julio Rodríguez leads the Mariners with three home runs, though he's hitting just .216 through the early stretch. Jorge Polanco enters the series riding a hot streak, hitting .450 with two homers and eight RBI over his last five contests. Raleigh brings a four-game hit streak into the opener, while Dylan Moore has been red-hot as well, batting .385 with two long balls across his last five games.

Seattle hands the ball to right-hander Logan Gilbert, who will make his third start of the campaign. The 27-year-old gave up three earned runs over five innings in his last outing against Detroit but is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he posted a 3.23 ERA.

Houston Astros team news

Houston counters with newcomer Hayden Wesneski, making his second start since being acquired from the Cubs. The right-hander allowed three runs over five innings in a loss to San Francisco and is looking to settle in with his new club.

Jose Altuve has paced the Astros’ offense with a .359 average and two homers, while Jeremy Peña has also gone deep twice. Alvarez leads the team with seven RBI, and Isaac Paredes has contributed a steady bat and strong plate discipline early on.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

09/25/24

MLB

Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners

1-8

09/25/24

MLB

Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners

4-3

09/24/24

MLB

Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners

1-6

07/22/24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros

6-4

07/21/24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros

2-4

