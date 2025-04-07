How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners vs the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners return home to T-Mobile Park on Monday, looking to rebound as they open a division clash against the Houston Astros.

Seattle dropped a tough 5-4 decision to the Giants on Sunday, despite a strong showing from Cal Raleigh, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and an RBI. Gregory Santos was charged with the loss after allowing a go-ahead run in less than an inning of work.

Meanwhile, the Astros outslugged the Twins 9-7 in their latest outing. Yordan Alvarez powered the offense with a 2-for-4 effort, including a home run and three RBI. Josh Hader earned the win with two clean innings and three punchouts in relief.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs. the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLBN

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Julio Rodríguez leads the Mariners with three home runs, though he's hitting just .216 through the early stretch. Jorge Polanco enters the series riding a hot streak, hitting .450 with two homers and eight RBI over his last five contests. Raleigh brings a four-game hit streak into the opener, while Dylan Moore has been red-hot as well, batting .385 with two long balls across his last five games.

Seattle hands the ball to right-hander Logan Gilbert, who will make his third start of the campaign. The 27-year-old gave up three earned runs over five innings in his last outing against Detroit but is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he posted a 3.23 ERA.

Houston Astros team news

Houston counters with newcomer Hayden Wesneski, making his second start since being acquired from the Cubs. The right-hander allowed three runs over five innings in a loss to San Francisco and is looking to settle in with his new club.

Jose Altuve has paced the Astros’ offense with a .359 average and two homers, while Jeremy Peña has also gone deep twice. Alvarez leads the team with seven RBI, and Isaac Paredes has contributed a steady bat and strong plate discipline early on.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros head-to-head record