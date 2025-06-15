How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners are set to wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at T-Mobile Park with a showdown against the Cleveland Guardians, who are expected to send Luis Ortiz to the mound.

Cleveland enters Sunday’s contest with a 35-32 record, sitting third in the AL Central and trailing the final Wild Card position by just half a game. The Guardians are looking to gain ground in a tight postseason race.

The Mariners, at 33-34 heading into Saturday’s action, currently occupy second place in the AL West but are hovering just below .500. Seattle will hand the ball to right-hander Emerson Hancock for his 12th start of the year. Hancock has gone 2-2 on the season with a 5.04 ERA.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, and CLEG

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, June 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

At the plate, the Mariners are led by Cal Raleigh, who has been their main source of power. Raleigh has launched 26 home runs and driven in 53 runs so far this season. He ranks among the league leaders in slugging percentage, coming in second, while sitting 71st in batting average and 23rd in OBP.

Julio Rodríguez is heating up as well. The talented outfielder is batting .264 with nine doubles, three triples, and 10 homers. Rodríguez is riding a four-game hit streak and has hit .375 over his last five contests, adding three doubles and an RBI to his tally.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with a team-best .286 batting average, while Jorge Polanco has also been productive at the plate. Polanco, hitting .266 with 11 homers, brings an impressive eight-game hit streak into Sunday’s tilt. Over his last 10 games, he’s batting .308 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

As a team, the Mariners are batting .241 overall, which ranks 20th in the majors. However, that number dips to just .217 when playing at home. Against Ortiz, several Mariners have had success in small sample sizes, Julio Rodríguez is 2-for-3, Crawford is 1-for-2, and Raleigh is 1-for-3. On the flip side, Solano, Tellez, and Mastrobuoni have gone hitless in their combined seven at-bats against the right-hander.

Cleveland Guardians team news

For the Guardians, veteran slugger José Ramírez continues to anchor the lineup with a team-leading .327 average and 12 home runs. Though he's not at the top of the leaderboard in homers (36th) or RBIs (73rd), his consistency at the plate has been invaluable.

Steven Kwan is another steady bat for Cleveland, batting .308 with 14 doubles and six long balls. Carlos Santana leads the club with 34 RBIs, while Kyle Manzardo has shown occasional pop with 11 homers, despite a .206 average.

On the mound, Luiz L Ortiz will make his next start after a rough outing against Cincinnati, where he allowed four runs in 4.2 innings. On the season, he holds a 3-7 record with a 4.26 ERA. He has limited experience against Seattle, with a 5.40 ERA in prior matchups.

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record