How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (38–37) will wrap up a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners (37–35) on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park, looking to head home on a high note after a rocky stretch.

While Boston hasn’t exactly lit the league on fire lately, they remain firmly in the playoff hunt in the American League. A major reason for their staying power has been the sensational performance of left-hander Garrett Crochet. The breakout ace has carved up opposing lineups, surrendering just 27 earned runs over 96.1 innings and piling up a whopping 117 strikeouts along the way.

Seattle, on the other hand, has shown flashes of being a postseason contender but enters the series finale hoping to pull out of a recent funk. The Mariners have struggled to gain traction in the AL West and will turn to Luis Castillo to help right the ship. The veteran righty has endured an inconsistent campaign, giving up 31 earned runs through 79.1 innings while trying to rediscover the form that once made him an All-Star.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

National: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Wednesday, June 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle has leaned heavily on slugger Cal Raleigh, who has mashed 27 home runs and driven in 60 runs so far this year, good for first in the league in long balls and third in RBIs. Julio Rodríguez remains a steady presence in the lineup with a .258 average, 10 homers, and a trio of triples to his name, while J.P. Crawford leads the club in batting average at a strong .294 clip. Jorge Polanco adds some punch in the middle of the order, hitting .259 with 11 home runs and eight doubles.

Wednesday’s pitching duel between Crochet and Castillo could be the key to this rubber match, with both clubs desperate to build momentum heading into the weekend. For Boston, it’s about staying afloat in the crowded AL race. For Seattle, it’s a chance to turn the tide before falling further behind in a competitive division.

Boston Red Sox team news

For Boston, outfielder Jarren Duran has been the most consistent bat in the lineup. Slashing .261 with 38 RBIs and five homers, Duran is doing damage from the leadoff spot and ranks among the league’s top 70 in batting average. Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela continues to grow into his role, posting a .247 average to go along with six home runs and a handful of extra-base hits.

Carlos Narvaez has quietly produced at the plate as well, batting .277 with 15 doubles and six homers. Meanwhile, Trevor Story is trying to work out of a slump, hitting .230 with nine round-trippers and 14 walks to his name.

