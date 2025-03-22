How to watch Scotland vs Wales 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Scotland vs Wales 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

Scotland and Wales are set to launch their 2025 Guinness Women's Six Nations campaigns with a much-anticipated showdown at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on March 22.

Wales enter the tournament under new head coach Sean Lynn, who arrives on the back of a dominant run with Gloucester-Hartpury, guiding them to a third straight PWR title. With eight of his players coming from the English champions, there's no shortage of belief in the Welsh squad.

However, Scotland—ranked seventh in the world to Wales’ tenth—have developed into a battle-hardened side brimming with confidence. After snapping a lengthy losing streak with a win over Italy two years ago, they have since claimed 12 victories in 16 matches. That run includes last year's 20-18 triumph in Cardiff, which was part of a record-setting seven-game winning streak for the Scots.

Wales, meanwhile, are desperate to avoid a second straight Wooden Spoon and will be eyeing a strong start against their Celtic rivals. Historically, they have dominated this fixture, winning 15 of the last 18 meetings in the Six Nations.

But Scotland’s recent resurgence can't be ignored. Their 40-14 demolition of Wales in a WXV warm-up last September marked their first back-to-back victories over the Welsh since 2005, signaling a shift in momentum ahead of this encounter.

Scotland vs Wales: Date and start time

The Six Nations between Scotland and Wales will take place at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Kick-off in Belfast is set for 12:45 pm ET or 9:45 am PT for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT Venue Hive Stadium Location Edinburgh, Scotland

How to watch Scotland vs Wales on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Scotland vs Wales team news & starting lineups

Scotland team news

Chloe Rollie is poised to retain the No. 15 jersey for Scotland, while her former Loughborough Lightning teammate Helen Nelson is set to orchestrate play from fly-half.

Flanker Rachel Malcolm has been entrusted with the captaincy for Scotland’s Women's Six Nations campaign, while lock Hollie Cunningham is set to make her international debut.

Scotland starting lineup: 15. Chloe Rollie, 14. Rhona Lloyd, 13. Emma Orr, 12. Lisa Thompson, 11. Francesca McGhie, 10. Helen Nelson, 9. Leia Brebner-Holden; 1. Anne Young, 2. Lana Skeldon, 3. Elliann Clarke, 4. Hollie Cunningham, 5. Sarah Bonar, 6. Rachel Malcolm, 7. Rachel McLachlan, 8. Evie Gallagher

Replacements: 16. Elis Martin, 17. Leah Bartlett, 18. Christine Belisle, 19. Adelle Ferrie, 20. Alex Stewart, 21. Jade Konkel, 22. Caity Mattinson, 23. Evie Wills

Wales team news

Wales vs Scotland Head-to-Head Matches

Date Home Score Away April 2, 2022 Wales 24-19 Scotland October 9, 2022 Wales 18-15 Scotland April 1, 2023 Scotland 34-22 Wales March 23, 2024 Wales 18-20 Scotland September 6, 2024 Scotland 40-14 Wales

