How to watch Scotland vs Italy 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Scotland vs Italy 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

Italy will make the trip to Edinburgh this Sunday for a Round 3 clash in the Guinness Women's Six Nations, taking on Scotland at the Hive Stadium.

It's been a mixed bag so far for Bryan Easson's Scottish side. They edged out Wales 24-21 in a tense home opener but couldn't carry that momentum into Round 2, where they were outclassed 38-15 by France in La Rochelle.

Fabio Roselli, in his first campaign at the helm of Italy, alongside skipper Elisa Giordano, is still searching for consistency. Despite some flashes of potential, the Azzurre have managed just 17 points in their first two matches and remain without a losing bonus point. Their most recent outing—a 54-12 hammering by Ireland in Parma—highlighted just how much work remains if they are to climb off the foot of the table.

Scotland vs Italy: Date and start time

The Six Nations between Scotland and Italy will take place at the Edinburgh Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Kick-off in Brive is set for 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT for fans watching from the United States.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 kick-off Time 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT Venue Edinburgh Stadium, Edinburgh Location Edgware, London

How to watch Scotland vs Italy on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Scotland vs Italy team news & starting lineups

Scotland team news

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has made a pair of changes to his forward pack ahead of Sunday's clash with Italy at Hive Stadium.

In the second row, Becky Boyd is set for her first start in the Six Nations, stepping in for Hollie Cunningham, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Evie Gallagher returns from suspension to slot in at No. 8, pushing Jade Konkel to a role off the bench.

Scotland starting lineup: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie; Helen Nelson, Leia Brebner-Holden; Anne Young, Lana Skeldon, Elliann Clarke, Becky Boyd, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher.

Replacements: Elis Martin, Leah Bartlett, Molly Poolman, Adelle Ferrie, Jade Konkel, Alex Stewart, Caity Mattinson, Lucia Scott.

Italy team news

