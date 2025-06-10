How to watch today's Saudi Arabia vs Australia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup qualifier AFC match between Saudi Arabia and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Arabia faces Australia in a high-stakes World Cup qualifying showdown on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The hosts are clinging to slim hopes of direct qualification, needing a near-miraculous win margin, while Australia simply needs to avoid a heavy defeat to book their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams are expected to approach the match with intensity, with Saudi Arabia likely to attack relentlessly and Australia aiming to maintain composure and control.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Saudi Arabia vs Australia kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sports City, with kick-off at 2.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Saudi Arabia team news

Saudi Arabia, under coach Hervé Renard, comes into this decisive fixture with momentum from recent qualifiers, having won two of their last three matches. The squad’s attacking play has been spearheaded by the pace and creativity of Salem Al-Dawsari and Ayman Yahya, who will be crucial as the team chases a sizeable win margin.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts, but Renard has made notable selection decisions: regulars Saad Al-Mousa, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, and Meshal Al-Sebyani have not been called up, while Abdulrahman Al-Aboud and Muhannad Al-Saad have received maiden call-ups. Several players, including Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, and Jihad Zekr, have been recovering from injuries, but the current squad is considered fit for this clash.

Australia team news

Australia, managed by Tony Popovic, enters the match needing to avoid a defeat by five goals or more to secure automatic qualification. The Socceroos are in good form, having won their last three matches and boasting a strong defensive record. However, there are some notable absentees: Jackson Irvine is sidelined with injury, and Craig Goodwin, Nishan Velupillay, and Massimo Luongo have not been called up for this match.

Popovic has introduced new faces, with Paul Okon-Engstler, Kasey Boys, and Kai Trewin receiving maiden call-ups. The squad has been acclimatizing to the hot Saudi conditions, with players arriving early and undergoing specific preparations to manage the heat. The team is expected to line up with a sturdy defensive unit, led by captain Matt Ryan in goal, and will look to maintain their composure against a Saudi side desperate for goals.

