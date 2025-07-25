How to watch today's Sarmiento vs Lanus Primera Division de Argentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Sarmiento and Lanus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A crucial Argentina Liga Profesional fixture unfolds at Estadio Eva Perón as Sarmiento host Lanús on July 25, 2025.

Both teams are desperate for points early in the Clausura, with Sarmiento looking to halt a winless run and Lanús seeking to recover consistency. The matchup is typically a tight, low-scoring affair and could have major implications for each club’s league standing.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Lanus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sarmiento vs Lanus kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Eva Perón on Friday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sarmiento team news

Sarmiento arrive on the back of a difficult stretch - they are winless in their last five games, underlining persistent struggles to convert resilience into victories. Despite solid defensive efforts and discipline, they’ve only netted four times in their previous five outings and have not scored in their last two matches.

On the squad front, there are no reports of major injuries or new suspensions; key personnel remain available, and the lineup should resemble the defensive core that helped secure a recent 0-0 draw with Godoy Cruz.

Lanus team news

Lanús approach this game after a mixed run - two wins and a draw, followed by back-to-back defeats, which underscores their inconsistency in 2025. They possess slightly greater attacking potential than their hosts. However, away form has been unconvincing, with just one win in their last five road trips.

Injuries linger for midfielder Raúl Loaiza and centre-back Franco Ortellado, both of whom remain sidelined with long-term cruciate ligament issues. Otherwise, the team is expected to field the strongest available lineup.

