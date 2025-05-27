How to watch today's Sao Paulo vs Talleres Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Talleres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sao Paulo host Talleres at Estádio do MorumBIS on Tuesday in their final Copa Libertadores Group D match.

Sao Paulo have already secured top spot in the group, sitting unbeaten with 11 points from five matches, while Talleres are third with four points and must win to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Talleres and Sao Paulo will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sao Paulo vs Talleres kick-off time

The match will be played at Estádio do MorumBIS on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo have been defensively solid, conceding just three goals in five group matches—the joint-best record in the competition.

Sao Paulo have kept clean sheets in three of their five Libertadores games and are unbeaten at home in this fixture, never conceding to Talleres at MorumBIS.

The hosts suffered a rare home defeat in domestic play last week but remain strong favorites, especially with their defensive record, no reported injuries and home advantage.

Talleres team news

Talleres have struggled in the group, with just one win in five matches and a -2 goal difference.

Talleres recently ended a long winless run with a 2-0 victory over Alianza Lima, but are desperate for wins here.

The Argentine side needs a win to keep their continental campaign alive and should be well-rested after a 12-day break.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

