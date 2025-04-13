How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna will take on Queretaro in the Liga MX at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are rock bottom in the league standings, with just two wins from their 14 games so far. They will be desperate for more points and to avoid a fourth-straight loss.

The visitors are 15th in the standings and looking to climb up the table with more wins in the bag. They are the favourites to take the three points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Santos Laguna vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nuevo Corona

The match will be played at the Nuevo Corona Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna head into the match against Querétaro in dire form, sitting at the bottom of the Liga MX table with just two wins in this ongoing campaign. They are coming off a 2-1 loss to Toluca and have struggled defensively, conceding an average of two goals per match.

Key injuries include midfielder Santiago Naveda, Diego Medina, and forward José Macías, which further hampers their ability to turn their season around. Bruno Barticciotto remain their standout performer with six goals this season, and he will be crucial to any hopes of securing a positive result.

Queretaro FC team news

Querétaro, positioned 15th in the standings, have shown slightly better form than Santos Laguna but remains inconsistent. They managed a 1-1 draw against Club León in their last outing, with Aldahir Pérez scoring the lone goal.

The team has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of this clash, giving them a full squad to choose from. Pérez will look to continue his scoring form, supported by Rodrigo Bogarín and Josué Colmán in midfield as Querétaro aims to capitalize on Santos Laguna's defensive vulnerabilities.

