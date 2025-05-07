How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Sacramento Republic US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Sacramento Republic FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes and Sacramento Republic renew their Northern California rivalry in the US Open Cup Round of 32 at PayPal Park on Wednesday.

San Jose, enjoying a resurgence under Bruce Arena, will look to maintain their home dominance, while Sacramento aim to continue their recent cup success against MLS opposition, having won the last two head-to-heads.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Sacramento Republic FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sacramento Republic FC kick-off time

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose come into this match with a few key absentees. Defender Bruno Wilson is sidelined with a muscle injury and is expected to be out until mid-May. Midfielder Hernán López is also unavailable following abdominal surgery, with a similar return timeline.

There are no reported suspensions for the Earthquakes, but these injuries will test their squad depth as they look to build on recent attacking form.

Sacramento Republic FC team news

Sacramento Republic have been managing without a few important contributors due to injury, but the squad has shown resilience, remaining unbeaten in their last four matches.

Notably, captain Rodrigo López recently returned from a long-term ACL injury and made an immediate impact, providing an assist in the previous Open Cup round. There are no major suspensions reported, and as injured players continue to return, Sacramento’s depth and confidence are on the rise.

