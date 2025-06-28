How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and California Clasico start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes face LA Galaxy in the latest edition of the California Clásico on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

San Jose, currently fifth in the MLS Western Conference, are looking to build on a positive run of form, while LA Galaxy, bottom of the table and struggling for points, are desperate to spark a turnaround in their season. The rivalry adds extra intensity to what is a crucial fixture for both sides.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Stanford Stadium

The match will be played on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes enter this fixture with momentum, having lost just once in their last six MLS matches. There are no major injuries or suspensions reported ahead of this clash, allowing the team to field a near full-strength squad.

The Earthquakes recently claimed a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy in their previous meeting, snapping the Galaxy's eight-game unbeaten run in the rivalry. Key players such as Ousseni Bouda, who scored the winner in that match, and forward Jeremy Ebobisse are expected to play pivotal roles as San Jose look to consolidate their playoff position.

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy’s campaign has been disappointing, with only one win from their first 19 league matches and 13 defeats, leaving them adrift at the bottom of the Western Conference.

They have no new suspensions or major injury concerns reported for this match, but the team’s confidence remains fragile after a recent 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

