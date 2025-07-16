How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news

A crucial encounter awaits at PayPal Park as San Jose Earthquakes, looking to steady their mid-season trajectory, host a struggling FC Dallas team desperate to end a four-match losing streak.

With the playoff picture tightening in the MLS Western Conference, both clubs are under pressure: San Jose, eighth in the table, eye an opportunity to consolidate their advantage at home, while 13th-placed Dallas must quickly reverse their downward slide to remain in postseason contention.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes approach this fixture after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United, but have otherwise been formidable at home, unbeaten in their last five at PayPal Park. Bruce Arena’s side has benefited from attacking invention, notably through Chicho Arango's technical sharpness and Beau Leroux's midfield creativity.

There are no reports of key injuries or suspensions impacting their starting lineup, so all primary attackers and first-choice defenders are expected to be available. Their recent record includes an impressive offensive output - San Jose have scored 42 goals this season, although defensive lapses have seen them concede 37, highlighting both their potential and vulnerability.

FC Dallas team news

FC Dallas, meanwhile, make the trip to California low on confidence after four consecutive defeats, their latest setback a 2-0 loss to LAFC. Coach Eric Quill’s side currently grapples with significant defensive issues, conceding 39 goals in 21 matches, and remains winless in their last five away outings.

On the team news front, there are no indications of major suspensions or new injury absences reported ahead of this match, so key contributors like striker Petar Musa, who has found the net three times in his last five matches, and Shaquell Moore, who recently scored a brace from right-back, should be available to start. Dallas will nevertheless need sharp improvements, especially in defensive organization, if they're to halt their losing streak in San Jose.

