How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC at PayPal Park on Tuesday in the US Open Cup quarterfinals, with both sides seeking a place in the semifinals and a boost to their mixed league campaigns.

The Quakes arrive unbeaten in their last four matches, while Austin have alternated wins and losses in recent outings, setting the stage for a closely contested knockout clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC kick-off time

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose have shown resilience in recent weeks, drawing three of their last four and edging Dallas 4-2 in a high-scoring affair. The Quakes’ attack has been lively, registering 69 shots in their last five matches, though their conversion rate leaves room for improvement.

Preston Judd is a key figure up front, with two-goal involvements in two Open Cup appearances, while Cristian Espinoza and Chicho Arango provide creativity and pressing in the final third.

Beau Leroux has chipped in with goals from midfield. Defensively, San Jose have been difficult to break down at home and maintain a respectable disciplinary record. The squad remains without Noel Buck, Niko Tsakiris, and Bruno Wilson due to injuries, but the core lineup is expected to remain stable

Austin FC team news

Austin FC have experienced inconsistency, losing to Seattle and San Diego but notching recent wins over Colorado Rapids and New York Red Bulls. Brandon Vazquez is their main attacking threat, with three goals and an assist in the current Open Cup run and five goals in 19 league starts.

The team’s approach is direct, but they have struggled with ball retention and set-piece vulnerability, conceding from dead-ball situations in recent games. Guilherme Biro and Owen Wolff are important contributors in midfield and attack, while Brad Stuver anchors the defense with seven clean sheets in league play. Austin’s discipline will be tested, having committed 44 fouls and received seven yellow cards in their last five matches.

