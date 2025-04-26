+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers look to keep the good times rolling Saturday after shutting out the San Francisco Giants 2–0 in Friday’s series opener. Sitting at 15–11, Texas has gotten off to a strong start this season, leaning on sharp pitching and timely offense to stay competitive.

Tyler Mahle, who has been nothing short of sensational so far, gets the nod for Saturday’s matchup. Sporting a flawless 3–0 record and an eye-popping 0.68 ERA, Mahle has been masterful at keeping hitters off balance with pinpoint control and soft contact. He'll aim to set the tone once again against a dangerous Giants lineup eager to bounce back.

San Francisco, despite being blanked in the opener, still holds a sturdy 17–10 record and remains firmly in the playoff conversation. With a balanced blend of seasoned veterans and energetic young talent, the Giants have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic moving forward.

Veteran left-hander Robbie Ray will get the ball on Saturday, carrying a 3–0 mark and a 4.07 ERA into the contest. When Ray has his fastball-slider combination dialed in, he can be tough for any lineup to crack. Getting off to a strong start will be key if San Francisco hopes to even the series and avoid falling into a deeper hole.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date

Saturday, April 26, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

Venue

Oracle Park

Location

San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

The Giants aren't short on firepower. Matt Chapman and Willy Adames bring serious pop in the middle of the order, combining Gold Glove-caliber defense with game-changing bats. New arrival Jung Hoo Lee has been a bright spot at the top of the lineup, offering a blend of high-contact hitting and smart base running.

Wilmer Flores remains the ultimate Swiss Army knife for San Francisco, capable of stepping into any role and delivering when it matters most. Young catcher Patrick Bailey continues to impress behind the plate, flashing elite defensive skills while steadily improving with the bat.

The Giants’ bullpen remains one of the club’s strongest assets, anchored by flamethrower Camilo Doval and sidewinder Tyler Rogers, giving manager Bob Melvin a dependable blueprint to close out tight games. Defensively, San Francisco remains crisp and clean, rarely giving away extra outs. After being bottled up on Friday, look for the Giants to come out swinging early against Mahle, hoping to flip the script at Oracle Park. With a deep lineup, a crafty veteran on the mound, and the energy of a home crowd behind them, San Francisco looks primed to punch back and even the series.

Texas Rangers team news

At the dish, Texas has leaned heavily on the leadership of Marcus Semien and the consistent production of Adolis García, especially with Corey Seager sidelined on the 10-day injured list. Jonah Heim has been steady behind the plate and timely with the bat, while Jake Burger, added to bolster the heart of the lineup, has delivered in big moments already. The Rangers’ approach at the plate — grinding out at-bats and using the whole field — has helped them weather a rugged early schedule.

Under the steady hand of skipper Bruce Bochy, the Rangers have found a winning formula, mixing veteran poise with youthful energy. Texas’ bullpen has been lights out late in games, thanks to the likes of José Leclerc and David Robertson, who have consistently shut the door when called upon. With Mahle dealing and the offense finding timely sparks, Texas will try to take firm control of the series and keep climbing in the AL West standings.

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

26.04.25

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers

0 – 2

14.03.25

ST

San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers

3 – 7

23.02.25

ST

Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants

1 – 6

09.06.24

MLB

Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants

7 – 2

09.06.24

MLB

Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants

1 – 3

